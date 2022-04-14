WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 794 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.58. 56,829,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,383,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $260.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $619.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

