Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.51. The stock had a trading volume of 696,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WLK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

