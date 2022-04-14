Wilder World Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.87 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003224 BTC on major exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $109.87 million and $4.66 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00104716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars.

