William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMX. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

KMX opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

