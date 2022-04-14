Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Percy C. Tomlinson, Jr. Buys 100 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Percy C. Tomlinson, Jr. bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $224.81 per share, for a total transaction of $22,481.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $44,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded up $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.44. 7,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,730. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The company has a market capitalization of $797.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.44.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 206.23% and a net margin of 51.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

WINA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Winmark by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Winmark by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Winmark by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

