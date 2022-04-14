Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $228.08

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.08 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 221.50 ($2.89). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.91), with a volume of 13,183,242 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

