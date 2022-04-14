Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,625.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WZZZY. Citigroup cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($71.02) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.63) to GBX 6,000 ($78.19) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.