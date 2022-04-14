Wootrade Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (WOO)

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wootrade has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wootrade has a total market cap of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wootrade Coin Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

