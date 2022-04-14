Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.8% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $228.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.60 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock worth $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

