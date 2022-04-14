WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 317,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

