X-CASH Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1,936.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

