Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XBC. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.73.

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 474,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.34. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$385.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

