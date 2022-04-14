Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.