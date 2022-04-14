XSGD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.69 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $156.21 million and $1.69 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 221,557,154 coins and its circulating supply is 212,202,228 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

