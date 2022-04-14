Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$590.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$7.69 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.67. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,575.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,880.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

