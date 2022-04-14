Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 55,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yatra Online by 29.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.