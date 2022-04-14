York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.72

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,838 shares of company stock valued at $119,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after purchasing an additional 68,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in York Water during the 3rd quarter worth $1,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in York Water by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

