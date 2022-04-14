Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.69. 18,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.