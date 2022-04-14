Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the highest is $3.59. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.32 to $15.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $18.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

NYSE:FLT traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $259.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.48. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.