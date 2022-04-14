Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.68. 258,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

