Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBIO. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

