Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

PPC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 209.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

