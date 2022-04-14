Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of WK stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $111.87. 373,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Workiva by 25.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Workiva by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

