Zacks: Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $9.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $268,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 15.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.95. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

