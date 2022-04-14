Zacks: Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to post $89.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. Digi International reported sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $367.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Digi International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Digi International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $20.13. 175,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,970. The stock has a market cap of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.