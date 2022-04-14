Zacks: Analysts Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 528,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,258. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
