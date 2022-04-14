Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) will announce $6.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $5.60 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $49.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.37 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $115.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 464,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $302.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 603,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.