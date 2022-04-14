Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will announce $6.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $5.60 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $49.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.37 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $115.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 464,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $302.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 603,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

