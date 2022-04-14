Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.87. GMS posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,821. GMS has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in GMS during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

