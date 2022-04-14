Zacks: Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. LTC Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 154,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,990. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.