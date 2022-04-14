Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.08 Million

Brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) to post $239.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $212.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $983.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.95 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,383. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.