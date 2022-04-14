Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $3.27. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $15.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.27.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $278.30 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

