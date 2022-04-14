Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.50). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.81.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 1,972,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,679. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

