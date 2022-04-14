Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,713. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 95,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 108.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 751,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 390,925 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,418,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

