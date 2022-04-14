Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to report $13.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.91 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $60.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.24 billion to $61.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 235,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.16. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

