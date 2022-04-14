Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) to report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.56. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $23,557,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,382 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $11,477,000.

PCRX traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 388,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,345. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

