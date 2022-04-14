Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post $9.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $9.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $9.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $45.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.45 to $56.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $45.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.67 to $49.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.94.

REGN traded up $16.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $732.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,259. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $477.92 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $176,271,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.