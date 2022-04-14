Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $6.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) to post $6.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $7.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $576.80 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $566.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 500,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 43,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.