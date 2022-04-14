Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will report $170.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.63 million to $172.60 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $89.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $704.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.30 million to $706.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $710.06 million, with estimates ranging from $660.48 million to $738.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.05. 650,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,203. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

