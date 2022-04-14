Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,407. The stock has a market cap of $743.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 473,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ACCO Brands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

