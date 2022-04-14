Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Aeva Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeva Technologies.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.
Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 965,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,344. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
