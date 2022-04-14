Zacks: Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.20. 2,213,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,224. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

