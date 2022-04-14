Zacks: Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will post $615.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $603.77 million to $634.36 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $551.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $247.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.87 and a 200 day moving average of $241.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $186.13 and a 12-month high of $259.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.