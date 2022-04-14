Zacks: Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($1.13). eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 347.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
EHTH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.09. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.
About eHealth (Get Rating)
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
