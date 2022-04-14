Zacks: Brokerages Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,549. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

