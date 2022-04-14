Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. 2,501,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,011. Fortive has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

