Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $4.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.94 and the lowest is $4.00. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.38 to $19.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.11 to $21.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.91. 11,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,131. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $189.03 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 357.2% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

