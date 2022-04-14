Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 244.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,637. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $22.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

