Zacks: Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

LHX traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,259. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.37 and a 200 day moving average of $228.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

