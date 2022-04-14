Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.76 EPS

Brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.98. MSCI posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $11.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.70. 440,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,548. MSCI has a 1 year low of $443.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

