Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $3.41. Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.56. 7,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.09 and its 200-day moving average is $406.11. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 73.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

